Politics

8 arrested as New Yorkers protest acquittal of President Trump

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Eight people were arrested as New Yorkers took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday to protest the acquittal of President Trump.

Demonstrators gathered in Columbus Circle to express their anger and disappointment.

Eight people were arrested during the protest and charged with disorderly conduct.

The protest came following the senate's decision to acquit the president on two counts of impeachment including: abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Although the outcome of the impeachment was expected, a surprise vote to convict and remove the president on one count came from former Republican presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscolumbus circlemanhattannew york cityimpeachmentprotestsenatepresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New rules protect NYC renters from paying broker fees
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn while trying to protect friend
New chapter: Iconic NYC book store opening UWS location
Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure
Show More
MS-13 gang-related ties in question after LI man's death: Police
Family IDs mother, 2 children found dead in Salem County
Another patients tests negative for coronavirus in NYC
Kids in strollers among 6 hurt when crash sends car onto sidewalk
8 NJ hospitals restricting young visitors amid flu outbreak
More TOP STORIES News