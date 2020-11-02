9 of 10 Harris Co. drive-thru voting locations closed today, county clerk said

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7587765" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

One thing that is certain after a judge dismissed a GOP-led effort to stop drive-thru voting: there will be more courtroom battles to come. In the video, ABC13's Ted Oberg looks at what is next for drive-thru voting in Harris County.