Election 2020: 99-year-old New Yorker proud to vote in 21st presidential election

Eugene Machlin is 99 years old and will turn 100 in December.
The Upper West Side resident voted Tuesday afternoon at PS 163.
His first presidential election was in 1940 between Franklin D. Roosevelt and Wendell Willkie.
On Tuesday afternoon, voters clapped for Machlin both inside and outside the polling site.
Machlin wasn't the only New Yorker to prove that age is just a number.
Delia Garces was not going to let anything keep her from the voting booth, not even the number of years she's been on this earth -- 107.
The petite powerhouse insisted on voting in person in her Washington Heights precinct, as she has done so for decades. And she's never missed a presidential election.
