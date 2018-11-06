EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4634666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Republican nominee Bob Hugin addresses New Jersey on Election night

ABC News projects Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez will defeat Republican challenger Bob Hugin in the U.S. Senate race in New Jersey.Menendez, 64, wins a third term Tuesday after a grueling campaign against Hugin.Polls showed Hugin, also 64, and Menendez much closer than expected in overwhelmingly Democratic New Jersey.Hugin tapped his deep pockets for at least $27.5 million and spent on TV ads attacking Menendez over the 2017 trial on charges that he helped a friend with Medicare billing in exchange for lavish gifts.The charges were dropped this year after a mistrial.Menendez has tried to link Hugin to President Donald Trump, highlighting past contributions to him, but his campaign has been outspent thanks to Hugin's deep pockets.Hugin grew up in Union City, but lives in Summit. He served 14 years in the Marines Corp. and Marine reserves.He worked as an investment banker for J.P. Morgan & Co. for fourteen years before joining Celgene Corporation, where he was CEO from 2006 to 2010, and Chairman from 2010 to 2016. Hugin earned $22.5 million there in 2016. Forbes estimates the value of his Celgene stock at $33.9 million.Menendez is the senior United States Senator from New Jersey, a seat he has held since 2006 when Governor Jon Corzine appointed him to the seat.He was born in New York City, but also grew up in Union City. He entered politics at age 20, first elected to the Union City School District's Board of Education and then in 1986, he won the election for Mayor of Union City.New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972.----------