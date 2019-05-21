Abortion rights rallies being held across country, in New York City

NEW YORK -- A number of "Stop the Ban" rallies were held across the country Tuesday to protest recent restrictive abortion laws in some states.A rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.Demonstrators are upset with laws passed in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Mississippi.Many of the rallies across the country are taking place in state houses, town squares, courthouses and directly in front of where the fight will likely land -- the Supreme Court.Several Democrats running for president in 2020, among other lawmakers, participated in the rallies."Republican legislatures are waging a war to unravel a woman's fundamental rights," Sen. Charles Schumer said. "We are here to send these folks a message: Not on our watch."The protests come a week after Alabama enacted the strictest abortion law in the U.S. The state's ban makes abortion illegal in almost all cases, including cases of rape and incest.Lawmakers in Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky and Mississippi also proposed similar bills.----------