Acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection resigns

WASHINGTON -- The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says he's stepping down amid outrage over his agency's treatment of detained migrant children.John Sanders said in a message to CBP employees Tuesday that he would resign on July 5.CBP is the agency that apprehends and first detains migrant parents and children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Lawyers who visited CBP facilities last week described squalid conditions: inadequate food, lack of medical care, and children trying to care for toddlers.Six children have died since late last year after being detained by CBP.Sanders pushed Congress to pass $4.5 billion in humanitarian funding. In an interview last week with The Associated Press, Sanders talked about how the deaths "impacted him profoundly."