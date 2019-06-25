immigration

Acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection resigns

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders speaks in Washington. (AP)

WASHINGTON -- The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says he's stepping down amid outrage over his agency's treatment of detained migrant children.

John Sanders said in a message to CBP employees Tuesday that he would resign on July 5.

CBP is the agency that apprehends and first detains migrant parents and children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Lawyers who visited CBP facilities last week described squalid conditions: inadequate food, lack of medical care, and children trying to care for toddlers.

Six children have died since late last year after being detained by CBP.

Sanders pushed Congress to pass $4.5 billion in humanitarian funding. In an interview last week with The Associated Press, Sanders talked about how the deaths "impacted him profoundly."

See more stories and videos about immigration and the border wall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmexicoborder wallu.s. & worldaclupresident donald trumpiceborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Know your rights: Activists step up training for immigrants
Pelosi in NYC to discuss immigration after Trump delays sweep
Trump delays plan to arrest over 2,040 undocumented immigrants
How immigration authorities make arrests, conduct raids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
Man shot in head during caught-on-camera NYC road rage shooting
Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building 'did not know where he was': Report
AccuWeather: Afternoon storms, more humid
Man on trial for Tinder date murder slices throat in court
Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old baby at daycare, police say
Ring video shows stranger poop in man's driveway
Show More
New White House press secretary announced
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy says he's reviewing budget
VIDEO: Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag
Arrest after woman killed in Miller Place hit and run
Driver who plowed into motorcyclists charged in all 7 deaths
More TOP STORIES News