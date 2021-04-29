NYC Mayor's Race: Adams gets big endorsement, unveils plan to storm gun violence

After another bloody weekend with 15 separate shootings and at least 50 victims, Brooklyn Borough President and mayoral hopeful Eric Adams outlined how he hopes to half trafficking and get guns off the street.
The former police officer wants a new city-wide prosecutor whose sole focus is guns, as well as an interstate task force to focus on the flow of illegal guns coming from the south.
He also wants a new gun-seizing unit, a reimagined version of the old aggressive undercover unit whose members often turned off body cameras to avoid scrutiny.
"We cannot have New Yorkers losing hope and fearing return to chaos," he said. "We cannot and will not go backwards."
Adams was endorsed later Thursday by TWU Local 100.
The Local 100 Executive Board voted overwhelmingly after hearing from all the candidates at the Union Hall.
"Our members and officer have known Eric for a long time," TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said. "He's stood with us in many battles and has always been there for us. He's earned this endorsement and richly deserves it."
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer was back on the campaign trail Thursday, one day after former intern Jean Kim accused him of sexually abusing her 19 years ago.
Stringer was in the awkward position of saying believe women, just not this one.
"I do think people have a right to step up and say something," he said. "And I'm using my right to make very clear, categorically, these allegations are just not true."
Lawyer and activist Maya Wiley, who is also running for mayor, called on Stringer to drop out of the race.
And one of stringer's biggest progressive backers, state Senator Jessica Ramos, pulled her endorsement.
Only Mayor Bill de Blasio offered Stringer any hope of due process, urging everyone to wait for the investigation before judging.
"I want to see the results of the investigation before offering any other judgment," he said. "We've just received this information. It's very important information, and it must be taken seriously, but it also must be investigated."
Stringer is vowing to fight on, but the question remains how badly have the allegations damaged his campaign -- and whether stringer can recover in time for primary day, June 22.
----------
