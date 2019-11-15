Politics

Adoptees receive right to birth certificate under new New York law

NEW YORK -- Adoptees can soon obtain a certified birth certificate under a new law passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the law Thursday. The law is set to take effect Jan. 15.

Under the current law, adoptees must go before a judge to request access to their birth certificate. Advocates who have fought for 20 years for New York's law say access isn't always guaranteed.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says about half of states still require a court order. Some critics worry about privacy rights of birth parents.

New York's new law allows adult adoptees, their descendants or legal representative to obtain a certified copy of their original birth certificate.

Democratic Speaker Carl Heastie says knowing where one comes from is critical for learning culture and medical background.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citybirthadoption
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for allegedly stalking teen girl on LI
Video shows violent recording studio robbery in the Bronx
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Pearle Vision mobile eye center provides eye care for kids
Man slashed after bumping suspect at NYC subway station
Father stabbed after he, 8-year-old son hit by car on Harlem sidewalk
AccuWeather: Mild end to the week before chilly weekend
Show More
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
B&H failed to pay millions in taxes, NY AG says
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
Rutgers alerts students to be on lookout for aggressive coyote
More TOP STORIES News