Politics

After tumultuous summer, Mount Vernon elects 1st female mayor

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Shawyn Patterson-Howard made history in Westchester County Tuesday, sweeping to a decisive victory in the race for Mount Vernon mayor to become the first woman elected to the position in the city.

With 81 percent of the vote, the Democrat finished far ahead of the acting mayor, Republican Andre Wallace, and Rosemarie Jarosz, a former school board member who heads the city's Conservative Party.

The race was Patterson-Howard's first run for public office, and she narrowly defeated incumbent Richard Thomas in a four-person Democratic primary.

Her four-year term begins January 1.

She hopes to bring stability to an office that has seen a tumultuous year, after Thomas pleaded guilty in July to misusing campaign funds and announced he would resign.

But in a move Thomas said was illegal, the City Council then passed a resolution to oust him immediately. They voted to strip him of his salary and proceeded to swear in Council President Andre Wallace -- Thomas' biggest political rival -- as acting mayor.

That set off a power struggle that eventually led the City Council to name Council President Lisa Copeland the new acting mayor, apparently in an effort to move forward and regain the trust of people after the bruising fight between Thomas and Wallace.

A judge later ruled in Wallace's favor, installing him as the mayor until this election.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmount vernonwestchester countyelection daypoliticselection
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on LI
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens
First taste of winter headed our way
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls on LI
Man fatally stabbed outside family shelter in Queens
Show More
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Driver of stolen car wanted in fatal hit-and-run of Queens woman
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
2 dead in fast-moving fire that tore through NJ home
Fla. deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
More TOP STORIES News