Politics

Agreement reached on $93 billion New York City budget

NEW YORK -- New York City's mayor and City Council have reached a deal on a $93 billion city budget that will put 200 more social workers in schools, retrofit city-owned buildings for energy efficiency and bolster U.S. Census outreach efforts to ensure an accurate count.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, both Democrats, shook hands on the budget deal for fiscal year 2020 on Friday. The tentative agreement comes more than two weeks ahead of the July 1 budget deadline.



The agreement will add $250 million to the city's reserve funds and $33 million more for libraries.

De Blasio is seeking the Democratic nomination for president. NBC announced Friday that he will be among 10 candidates participating in the first Democratic debate on June 26.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew york city councilbudgetnew york city news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
Arrest made in stabbing death of LI teaching assistant
'Tracks,' popular Penn Station eatery forced to close by end of summer
Teen accused of stabbing principal during graduation rehearsal
Coast Guard cancels search for swimmer who went missing during competition
3rd NYPD officer commits suicide in last 9 days
Sources: Child stabbed by mom in April collapses at school, dies
Show More
E-bike battery may have sparked fire at NYC bodega, injuring 3
NYC couple blames dog-walking app Wag for stolen pooch
NJ corrections officers dress as superheroes for good cause
Birds' nests sparks cancellation of popular NJ beach concerts
Neighborhood Eats: Seis Vecinos
More TOP STORIES News