Alabama bill would require chemical castration for child molesters

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- A bill in Alabama would permanently and physically punish someone convicted of certain sex offenses against children.The bill, known as HB 379, would require the chemical castration of sex offenders before they leave prison. The bill is now on Governor Kay Ivey's desk for signature.In the process of chemical castration, a person is given an injection or pills to significantly reduce libido.Under parole, they would be required to take drugs that would block the production of testosterone and hormones. If the offender refuses the medication, they would be taken back into custody.The bill affects criminals who commit sex crimes against children age 13 and younger.Texas also has a chemical castration law as "treatment" for sex offenders to suppress their sex drive. However, in Texas the castration can't be a condition of probation or parole.