Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominates Bernie Sanders at DNC

NEW YORK -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has described the progressive movement started by Bernie Sanders as "a mass people's movement" that's working to move the country toward guaranteed health care and higher education.The New York congresswoman gave brief remarks Tuesday night as she helped nominate the Vermont senator at the Democratic National Convention.Ocasio-Cortez is widely seen as the successor of Sanders' progressive flank of the party.She says Sanders ran a historic grassroots campaign that realized that turns away from an American history checkered by violence, xenophobia, racial injustice and more and "that realizes the unsustainable brutality that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many."Sanders implored his supporters to vote for Joe Biden, suggesting that without a unified Democratic Party, years of gains by the progressive movement could be lost and that the country may not even survive four more years of President Donald Trump."At its most basic, this election is about preserving our democracy," the Vermont senator said Monday night, in his opening night speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention. "During this president's term, the unthinkable has become normal."Sanders said Trump "has tried to prevent people from voting, undermined the U.S. Postal Service, deployed the military and federal agents against peaceful protesters, threatened to delay the election and suggested that he will not leave office if he loses."Sanders twice finished as runner-up in his party's presidential party, but was perhaps at the height of his power as he addressed the convention. He was the last primary challenger standing against Biden and retains the party's largest cohesive constituency in a progressive base unwavering in its support. His signature ideas on single-payer health care, tuition-free college and remaking the economy to combat climate change have become part of the mainstream debate.Sanders used his speech to acknowledge that, telling supporters, "Together we have moved this country in a bold new direction.""Our movement continues and is getting stronger every day," he said. "But, let us be clear, if Donald Trump is reelected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy."----------