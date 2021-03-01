Gov. Cuomo formally refers alleged sex harassment case to state attorney general

The referral also allows James to deputize an outside law firm for "a rigorous and independent investigation."
"This is not a responsibility we take lightly, as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously," James said. "As the letter states, at the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report."
Cuomo acknowledged for the first time Sunday that some of his behavior with women "may have been insensitive or too personal," and said he would cooperate with the investigation.
In a statement released amid mounting criticism from within his own party, the Democrat maintained he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone. But he said he had teased people about their personal lives in an attempt to be "playful."
"I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended," he said. "I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."
Calls for an investigation mounted after a second former employee of Cuomo's administration went public Saturday with harassment claims.
Charlotte Bennett, a low-level aide in the governor's administration until November, told The New York Times Cuomo asked questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men, and made other comments she interpreted as gauging her interest in an affair.
"The governor has refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior," she said in response to his comments. "As we know, abusers - particularly those with tremendous amounts of power - are often repeat offenders who engage in manipulative tactics to diminish allegations, blame victims, deny wrongdoing and escape consequences. It took the governor 24 hours and significant backlash to allow for a truly independent investigation. These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood; they are the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice."
Her accusation came days after another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development adviser, elaborated on harassment allegations she first made in December. Boylan said Cuomo subjected her to an unwanted kiss and comments about her appearance.
Cuomo, 63, said he had intended to be a mentor for Bennett, who is 25. He has denied Boylan's allegations.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, both Democrats, agreed that the attorney general should handle the investigation.
Republican leaders had, for days, called on James to launch a probe. On Sunday, Republican state Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt called on Cuomo to resign.
New York's two U.S. senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both said an independent investigation was essential.
"These allegations are serious and deeply concerning," Gillibrand said. "As requested by Attorney General James, the matter should be referred to her office so that she can conduct a transparent, independent and thorough investigation with subpoena power."
Cuomo's statement that women had misinterpreted comments that were intended to be jokes was met with outrage from some people, who said he appeared to be blaming the women.
"Is it 'playful' to touch one's employees' legs & kiss them on the lips against their will? Bc better men than A Cuomo have been fired for that," tweeted former Fox News and NBC journalist Megyn Kelly, whose sexual harassment allegations against late Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes helped lead to his ouster.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden also supported an independent review that "should move forward as quickly as possible."
The furor comes amid a new round of criticism over Cuomo's leadership style and actions his administration took to protect his reputation as a leader in the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuomo won praise as a strong hand during last spring's crisis of rising case counts and overflowing morgues. His book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," was published in October.
But in recent weeks his administration was forced to revise its count of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes following criticism that it had undercounted the fatalities to blunt accusations that some of his administration's policies had made the situation worse.
James fueled some of that criticism by issuing a report saying the Cuomo administration had undercounted deaths.
Now, his support is eroding faster.
"Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett's detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter Sunday. "There must be an independent investigation - not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General."
On Monday, ABC News learned that Cuomo had hired New York City attorney Elkan Abramowitz to represent the executive chamber in the federal investigation into nursing home death data.
"My firm and I are representing the Executive Chamber on the Nursing Home matter. We have not been retained on the sexual harassment matter," Abramowitz said.
