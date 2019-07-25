Politics

Altered presidential seal showing eagle with golf clubs used at Trump speech

WASHINGTON -- The White House says it didn't know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

Spokesman Judd Deere says officials "never saw the seal" before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA's teen summit on Tuesday. The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it fired a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.

Deere referred additional questions to Turning Point USA. The conservative group did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housepresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: 15-year-old girl shot 7 times in NJ drive-by shooting
Trump weighs in on NYPD water-dousing incidents
Wife smashes laptop on husband's head during fight on flight
1 dead, multiple others hurt in NJ stabbing spree
$1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Epstein hospitalized after possible suicide attempt in jail cell
Show More
Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run
Woman grabbed by the neck, forced to ground in NYC robbery
Woman falls into LI cesspool, rescued after 3 hours in sewage
13-year-old girl shot while sitting on NYC park bench
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
More TOP STORIES News