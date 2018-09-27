BRETT KAVANAUGH

'Me Too' activist Alyssa Milano attends hearing as Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify

EMBED </>More Videos

"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," Alyssa Milano said of the Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford hearing. "On this day that will be very difficult for her." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram & Laurie Kellman
WASHINGTON --
Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano says she was attending the hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill as a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Milano told ABC News she traveled from Los Angeles to support Dr. Ford.

"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," she said, "on this day that will be very difficult for her."

The actress said she remembered watching the Anita Hill hearing when she was "almost 20."

Actress Alyssa Milano talks to the media after she arrived for the Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.



"I remember thinking what a strong, amazing, solid woman she was to come forward. What a service she was doing for all women," Milano told ABC News.

She added, "We are in a different time. Women are standing together now in solidarity."

ABC LIVE UPDATES: Kavanaugh, Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme courtsexual misconductbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordsenateu.s. supreme courtwashington d.c.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify before US Senate
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Graham: Dems' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify before US Senate
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Graham: Dems' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable
More Politics
Top Stories
Abducted girl might be in imminent danger, could be headed to NYC
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Shots fired after suspect flees Manhattan traffic stop
Man wanted for throwing puppy onto Bronx street
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify before US Senate
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
School official on dress code change: "Girls ruin everything'
Show More
Subway conductor punched in the face in the Bronx
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
Amazon 4-star store opens in Manhattan
Legionella bacteria found in all but 3 schools in NJ town
Subway station reopens to protests over lack of ADA access
More News