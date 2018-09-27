WASHINGTON --Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano says she was attending the hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill as a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Milano told ABC News she traveled from Los Angeles to support Dr. Ford.
"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," she said. "On this day that will be very difficult for her."
The actress said she remembered watching the Anita Hill hearing when she was "almost 20."
"I remember thinking what a strong, amazing, solid woman she was to come forward. What a service she was doing for all women," Milano told ABC News.
She added, "We are in a different time. Women are standing together now in solidarity."
