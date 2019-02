Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world. https://t.co/nyvm5vtH9k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

Amazon announced Thursday that it will not build a headquarters in Queens due to local opposition."After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens," spokeswoman Jodi Seth said in a statement.Last week, the Washington Post first reported that Amazon was reconsidering the plan."We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion - we love New York," the online giant said in a blog post, adding that it already has 5,000 employees in the city and plans to increase that number.Mayor de Blasio slammed Amazon for pulling out of the deal."You have to be tough to make it in New York City. We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity. We have the best talent in the world and every day we are growing a stronger and fairer economy for everyone," he said. "If Amazon can't recognize what that's worth, its competitors will."Amazon announced in November that it had chosen the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens for one of two new headquarters, with the other in northern Virginia. The company had planned to spend $2.5 billion building its new New York City office.Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had championed Amazon's plan, had yet to comment on the decision.An indication that Cuomo was growing concerned over opposition to the Amazon deal and reports of the company having second thoughts was evident in comments he made during an interview Tuesday with a New York City radio station."I don't think they're bluffing. I think this is very serious," he then said.Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, whose appointment of Michael Gianaris to a key post started all this, said the "process was clearly flawed."Gianaris said the decision, "shows why they would have been a bad partner for New York ... Amazon continued its effort to shakedown governments to get its way."Nicole Malliotakis, who ran against the mayor and is a frequent critic, said "Nice going anti-capitalists. Taxpayers wanted a BETTER deal, not to KILL the deal."The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians and activists, who were unhappy with the billions of dollars in tax incentives and grants that Amazon was awarded.The move would have brought 25,000 jobs to New York City.Jimmy Van Bramer and other members of the City Council had tried unsuccessfully to get Amazon officials to agree to remain neutral in the face of any potential union drive. Van Bramer said that he believes Amazon feared the possibility of a successful union drive in New York:"They knew that their anti-union, their virulently anti-union position here was not tenable here and if they caved here then they would face rising pressures all across the country and the world to allow their workers to organize," he said.Unlike New York, elected officials in Virginia have welcomed the company with open arms.The company is not reopening their search and will re-base the jobs to Northern Virginia, the other site selected for Amazon's headquarters, and Nashville, Tennessee.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy kept the door open in case Amazon changes its mind."After learning of the decision to pull out of their chosen HQ2 location, I contacted Amazon and City of Newark stakeholders directly, continuing a constant dialogue that predates my time as Governor. New Jersey is open for business, and now more than ever, Newark is the clear choice as the next presence for Amazon corporate offices. Amazon now has the opportunity to join in Newark's story of a city on the rise," Murphy said.Make the Road New York -City Councilman Eric Ulrich -City Council Speaker Cory Johnson -----------