Politics

54 people detained by ICE in New Jersey after week-long operation

NEWARK, New Jersey -- After Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained 54 people in New Jersey over the course of a week, lawmakers announced Friday that ICE will be blocked from using local law enforcement to carry out federal civil immigration duties.

The latest chapter in this battle between New Jersey and the federal government happens Friday when the state's attorney general makes that an announcement in Newark.

Attorney General Gerber Grewal has been at odds with ICE over their desire to deport undocumented immigrants who get arrested on charges unrelated to their immigration status.

The state's policy is that it won't hold people for deportation unless they've been charged or convicted of a serious crime.

RELATED: What to do if ICE agents show up at your door

Earlier this week, ICE announced it rounded up 54 people who had been arrested by local police and were due to be deported, only to be let go.

ICE had to go find the detainees themselves because local jails refused to cooperate.

New Jersey says they're not in the business of doing ICE's job and that they want to make sure "law-abiding" residents don't live in fear of deportation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnewarkattorney generaliceimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jennifer Dulos' family asks for kindness on missing mom's birthday
LI officer injured in crash released from hospital
Customer punches NYC store clerk who refused to sell vape
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
WATCH: Gas line rupture sends debris flying on NYC street
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
Show More
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
93-year-old found at bottom of stairs was murdered, CT police say
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
Movie Review: 'Judy' with Renee Zellweger
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News