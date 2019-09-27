54 people detained by ICE in New Jersey after week-long operation

NEWARK, New Jersey -- After Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained 54 people in New Jersey over the course of a week, lawmakers announced Friday that ICE will be blocked from using local law enforcement to carry out federal civil immigration duties.The latest chapter in this battle between New Jersey and the federal government happens Friday when the state's attorney general makes that an announcement in Newark.Attorney General Gerber Grewal has been at odds with ICE over their desire to deport undocumented immigrants who get arrested on charges unrelated to their immigration status.The state's policy is that it won't hold people for deportation unless they've been charged or convicted of a serious crime.Earlier this week, ICE announced it rounded up 54 people who had been arrested by local police and were due to be deported, only to be let go.ICE had to go find the detainees themselves because local jails refused to cooperate.New Jersey says they're not in the business of doing ICE's job and that they want to make sure "law-abiding" residents don't live in fear of deportation.----------