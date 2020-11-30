vote 2020

Arizona certifies Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over President Donald Trump

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He's the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.
PHOENIX -- Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden's narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, "We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong."

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.
