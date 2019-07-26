Comptroller's audit slams roof maintenance at NYCHA

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A new audit claims that NYCHA inadequately maintains and repairs the roofs that are under warranty at its buildings.New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer's office inspected 35 roofs at 13 NYCHA developments.54 percent of them were found to have problems, Stringer said.Among the issues: ponding water, soft and spongy spots, open seams, damaged masonry and sagging conditions.Stringer's report also found that unauthorized repairs were being done that could jeopardize warranties.----------