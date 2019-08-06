Ballot review expected today in Queens District Attorney race

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- The Queens District Attorney race heads back to court Tuesday, more than a week after Queens Borough President Melinda Katz was declared the winner.
Tuesday's hearing will review some of the dozens of contested ballots cast in the primary race between Katz and public defender Tiffany Caban.
Among those ballots are 28 that were invalidated because the voter did not write the word "Democrat" on the envelope.
Caban says if the more than 100 invalidated paper ballots are counted she could come out ahead in the end.
