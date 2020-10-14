Coronavirus

Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, no symptoms, first lady reveals

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, had tested positive for the coronavirus but has since tested negative.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.


The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

He has since tested negative, she says, as have both she and President Donald Trump.


The first lady says she was "glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.''
