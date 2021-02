Battle brews over Cuomo harassment probe as mayor calls to cut back powers

EMBED >More News Videos A former member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment offered new details Wednesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A battle is brewing between the governor and the New York attorney general over a review of harassment allegations as the mayor is calling for the state to revoke some of his powers.Amid increasing calls for an independent investigation into the allegations, Andrew Cuomo's administration has asked the attorney general and the chief appeals court judge to jointly select an outside lawyer to conduct a thorough review and issue a public report.Special counsel and senior advisor to the governor, Beth Garvey, released a statement Sunday that the governor's office also wants the review to be "done in a manner beyond reproach."The move came after legislative leaders assailed Cuomo's plan to appoint a retired federal judge to conduct the probe.However, what the governor's statement is calling for is not the referral James is seeking, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News. She said she does not accept Cuomo's proposal.The review by someone chosen jointly by James and the state's Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, as the governor's counsel called for, would lack heft since it does not include subpoena power.James is seeking a referral to open a more robust investigation with subpoena power to compel witness testimony, documents and any other evidence."The state's Executive Law clearly gives my office the authority to investigate this matter once the governor provides a referral," James said. "While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task, per Executive Law. The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted."It appears, so far at least, Cuomo's office will not grant the NYAG the kind of referral she is seeking to conduct an investigation with subpoena power.Democratic State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Senate majority leader, said through her spokesperson, "We support the AG and her call for referral."Meanwhile, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for the State legislature to revoke Cuomo's emergency powers amid the recent allegations against him.De Blasio released a statement Sunday morning after a second aide came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the governor on Saturday.The latest developments come after a second former aide came forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.Charlotte Bennett, a health-policy adviser in the Democratic governor's administration until November, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she had ever had sex with older men.Her allegations come after another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, recently accused Cuomo of subjecting her to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments. Cuomo denied the allegations.Cuomo responded with a statement Saturday , saying he never made advances toward Bennett and never intended to be inappropriate.Cuomo, however, said he had authorized an outside review of Bennett's allegations."I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements," Cuomo said. "I will have no further comment until the review has concluded."The mayor isn't the only official to call for an outside investigation. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted Sunday morning, and called the details of the aides' accounts painful to read:"Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett's detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read. There must be an independent investigation - not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General."Aside from the sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo is facing criticism for his nursing home policies last spring and summer.The New York Department of Health commissioner testified before state lawmakers Thursday about COVID-19 in nursing homes , as criticism continues to mount over Cuomo's handling of data related to deaths at such facilities."Yes there were deaths," Dr. Howard Zucker said. "Too many."But Dr. Zucker denied that a March 25 directive to re-admit residents upon discharge from hospitals contributed to more deaths.The embattled health commissioner said staff members brought the virus into nursing homes, and that 98% of all nursing homes in the state had COVID-19 circulating before the arrival of any patient discharged from a hospital.Cuomo said last week that he and his team did the best they could during the worst of the pandemic."New York is number 34 in nursing home deaths," he said "How is it so terrible of a job if it's number 34 nursing home deaths, and we had COVID before anybody else."----------