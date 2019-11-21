2020 presidential election

Joe Biden flubs reference to black female senator during Democratic debate

ATLANTA -- Joe Biden incorrectly said during the Democratic presidential debate that he has the support of the "only African American woman ever elected to the Senate."

That drew a response from California Sen. Kamala Harris, an African American woman on stage alongside Biden and other hopefuls Wednesday in Atlanta.

Harris interjected by saying that "the other one is here." Sen. Cory Booker, who is also black, said to Biden: "That's not true."

Biden quickly stated: "I said the first."

Harris' campaign tweeted moments later: "Proud to be the second Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate."



Biden was arguing that he has support from black voters, who are critical to a Democratic victory. He says that "they know me."

Carol Moseley Braun, a Democrat, was the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate. She represented Illinois from 1993 until 1999. Moseley Braun lost her re-election bid and was later appointed to serve as the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrisdebatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Democrats take jabs at Trump's foreign policy during debate
Buttigieg on his experience: 'We need something very different'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old boy shot at NJ high school football game dies
Family organizes search party in case of missing NJ woman
Mold, bugs and roaches: Tenants could be forced out of NJ building
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and a bit milder
Impeachment hearings: Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
Police identify woman whose body was found in Hudson River
Woman facing lewdness charges after 3 stepkids see her topless
Show More
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Teen slashed in the face, leg outside Bronx high school
Syracuse U: Report of supremacist manifesto was likely hoax
Manhattan man's death confirmed as 2nd in NY linked to vaping
Brooklyn teacher one of 40 nationwide to win education award
More TOP STORIES News