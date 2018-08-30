POLITICS

'Remember how they lived, not how they died': Joe Biden on losing friend John McCain, son Beau to same disease

EMBED </>More Videos

During John McCain's funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden reflected on losing his friends, McCain and former Sen. Ted Kennedy, and his son, Beau, all to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PHOENIX --
During an emotional eulogy at Sen. John McCain's funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden reflected on losing his longtime friends, McCain and Sen. Ted Kennedy, and his son, Beau, all to the same disease.

"There are times when life can be so cruel, pain so blinding, it is hard to see anything else," Biden started, days after McCain died following a yearlong battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. McCain passed nine years to the day after then-Massachusetts Sen. Kennedy died of glioblastoma and three years after Biden's son.

"It is brutal, it is relentless, it is unforgiving. And it takes so much from those we love and the families who love them that, in order to survive, we have to remember how they lived, not how they died," Biden continued.

EMBED More News Videos

John McCain and Joe Biden, who served in Congress together for three decades and have known each other for even longer, have shed light on their decadeslong friendship over the years.



McCain and Biden have known each other for decades. The pair met when Biden was an early career senator and McCain was the Navy's Senate liaison, and they went on to serve together in Congress for three decades.

Wiping away tears at various points during his eulogy, Biden described McCain as being like a brother to him and said their decadeslong relationship "transcended whatever political differences we had."

"All politics is personal. It's all about trust. I trusted John with my life and I would and I think he would trust me with his," Biden added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjoe bidenjohn mccainfuneralu.s. & worldgovernmentArizona
Related
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
POLITICS
After service, John McCain departs Arizona for final time
Cuomo, Nixon clash in testy NY Democratic debate
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
John McCain's family cries over flag-draped casket at service
More Politics
Top Stories
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Elderly dog left in cardboard box outside NJ shelter
Mom to stand trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
Mold discovery delays school openings in New Jersey
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after coach's punch
Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing doorbell solved
FDNY diver plucks distressed man out of Hudson River
Couple owes thousands after hotel reservation hijacked
Show More
Pizza deliveryman ambushed, shot in head in Harlem
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
Snapchat video shows young kids smoking, 2 women arrested
NYC security plan aims to curb J'Ouvert Festival violence
After service, John McCain departs Arizona for final time
More News