Politics

Biden says it's his 'expectation' to run for re-election in 2024

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden says it's his "expectation" that he'll run for reelection in 2024.

Biden is 78 and already the oldest president to hold office. He would be 82 at the start of a second term.

He added that he "would fully expect" that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate again, adding that she is "a great partner" who is "doing a great job."

Biden was asked at the first news conference of his presidency whether he thought he could face a rematch against Donald Trump.

Biden scoffed at the question. "Oh, I don't even think about it," Biden said. "I have no idea."

EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden opened his first formal news conference Thursday with a nod toward the improving picture on battling the coronavirus, doubling his original goal by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office.



ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgovernmentjoe bidenelection
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rutgers to require COVID vaccinations for all students
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
COVID vaccines, testing coming to Broadway, Open Streets permanent
Welcome, Molly! Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan is a grandpa!
Chrissy Teigen shuts down Twitter account
NYPD unveils new initiative to combat anti-Asian hate crimes
COVID Vaccine Updates: AstraZeneca lowers vax efficacy to 76%
Show More
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
Cuomo prioritized family & associates for COVID testing: Reports
'Real Water' brand drinking water recalled over hepatitis fears
Anti-gun violence rally in Queens after pair of deadly shootings
Murphy: No virtual learning in fall; Newark mayor wants vaccines opened to all
More TOP STORIES News