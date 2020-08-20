DNC 2020: Convention wraps with Joe Biden's big moment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6378851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Speakers from night 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 30) Sen. Kamala Harris accepts the vice-presidential nomination at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Joe Biden is hoping to start unifying divided America as well as the nation's diverse Democrats Thursday night as he accepts his party's presidential nomination in the climax of recent history's most unorthodox national convention.For Biden, it's also a moment that marks the pinnacle - so far - of a political career spanning almost a half century.The former vice president, who at 77 years old would be the oldest president ever elected, will be feted by family and former foes as he becomes the Democratic Party's official standard bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.A day after California Sen. Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to accept a major party's vice presidential nomination, Biden campaign co-chair Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Delaware congresswoman, predicted that Thursday would be "a whole 'nother level of special."Above all, Biden is expected to focus on uniting the deeply divided nation as Americans grapple with the long and fearful health crisis, the related economic devastation and a national awakening on racial justice."I knew that of all the incredible candidates we have across that platform, Joe Biden was the one who could unite us. From Harlem to the heartland, he was the one who could unite us," Blunt Rochester said in a briefing previewing the final night of the four-day convention.The positive focus expected Thursday night marks a break from the dire warnings offered by former President Barack Obama and others the night before. The 44th president of the United States warned that American democracy itself could falter if Trump is reelected, while Harris and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton declared that Americans' lives and livelihoods are at risk.Throughout their convention, the Democrats have summoned a collective urgency about the dangers of Trump as president. In 2016, they dismissed and sometimes trivialized him. In the days leading up to Biden's acceptance speech, they cast him as an existential threat to the country.The tone signals anew that the fall campaign between Trump and Joe Biden, already expected to be among the most negative of the past half century, will be filled with rancor and recrimination.Beyond Biden's highly anticipated speech, Thursday's program is designed to highlight the diversity of the Democratic Party and the nation he hopes to lead.Speakers include four former rivals: Pete Buttigieg, who was trying to become the nation's first openly gay president; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; New York ultra-billionaire Michael Bloomberg and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will also be featured in addition to Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs while serving in Iraq.Biden's Democratic Party has sought this week to put forward a cohesive vision of values and policy priorities, highlighting efforts to combat climate change, tighten gun laws and embrace a humane immigration policy. They have drawn a sharp contrast with Trump's policies and personality, portraying him as cruel, self-centered and woefully unprepared to manage virtually any of the nation's mounting crises and policy challenges.It's unclear if tearing down Trump will be enough to propel Biden to victory in November.Just 75 days before the election, the former vice president must energize the disparate factions that make up the modern Democratic Party - a coalition that spans generation, race and ideology. And this fall voters must deal with concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic that has created health risks for those who want to vote in person - and postal slowdowns for mail-in ballots, which Democrats blame on Trump.The pandemic has also forced Biden's team to abandon the typical pageantry and rely instead on a highly-produced, all-virtual affair that has failed to draw the same television ratings as past conventions.The silence was noticeable Wednesday night, for example, as Harris took the stage to make history in a cavernous hall inside the Chase Center in downtown Wilmington. She was flanked by American flags but no family, and her audience consisted of a few dozen reporters and photographers.It's Trump's turn next. The Republican president, who abandoned plans to host his convention in North Carolina and in Florida, is expected to break tradition and accept his nomination from the White House lawn next week.In the meantime, he's seeking to take attention from Biden. Trump was continuing this week's swing-state tour on Thursday with a stop near Biden's birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvani a. While he is trying to stay on offense, the president has faced a series distractions of his own this week, many of his own making.Trump on Wednesday praised a conspiracy-theory group that believes the president's political opponents support satanism and pedophilia. On Thursday, a federal judge ruled that prosecutors could access his long-hidden tax returns. Also Thursday, New York prosecutors announced the indictment of Steve Bannon, Trump's former campaign manager and White House chief counsel, who was charged with fraud.Biden adviser Symone Sanders welcomed Trump's attempt to troll Biden by campaigning in Pennsylvania."We actually appreciate President Trump going out there because the American people will get to see a tale of two presidents tonight," Sanders said. "You will see Donald Trump doing what he always does, talking about himself. ... You will see Vice President Biden tonight talking about the American people, talking about his vision for the future, being hopeful and upbeat."The night before, Harris, a 55-year-old California senator and the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, addressed race and equality in a personal way Biden cannot when he formally accepts his party's presidential nomination."There is no vaccine for racism. We have got to do the work," Harris declared."We've got to do the work to fulfill the promise of equal justice under law," she added. "None of us are free until all of us are free."Obama, another barrier breaker, called Biden his brother before pleading with voters to vote, to "embrace your own responsibility as citizens - to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that's what is at stake right now. Our democracy."Beyond the carefully scripted confines of the virtual convention, there have been modest signs of tension between the moderate and progressive wings of Biden's Democratic Party.In particular, some progressives complained that pro-Biden Republicans such as Ohio Gov. John Kasich have been featured more prominently than the party's younger progressive stars like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.With no physical gathering place, Biden will deliver his speech as the Democratic presidential nominee without a cheering crowd, a standing ovation or waves of balloons and confetti breaking over his head. Biden's been boxed into a more subdued position because of a virus that has shocked the U.S. economy and killed over 170,000 Americans. To persuade voters to put in him charge, expect him to use his speech to underline the gravity of the virus and the moment and draw on lessons of tenacity over tragedy that he's experienced in his own life.Throughout the week, President Donald Trump has worked to counter the Democratic program with trips and jabbing at Biden. In addition to airing his thoughts on Twitter, the president held rallies in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Monday and spoke in Arizona on Tuesday. On Thursday, he travels to Pennsylvania, the state of Biden's birth, ahead of the Democrat's acceptance speech.Billionaire and former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, who spent more than $500 million of his own fortune on a short-lived presidential run, is billed to speak shortly before Biden.The 78-year-old moderate and former Republican being given a spot to help to close out the Democratic convention is striking. The party has promoted its diverse coalition and embraced a national reckoning on systemic racism and sexual misconduct.One of the former New York mayor's most notable appearances during the presidential campaign came as he was pilloried on the debate stage by Democrats over his past support for the controversial stop-and-frisk policing practice and its disproportionate effect on minorities and nondisclosure agreements his company struck with women alleging discrimination or harassment.The businessman has built up goodwill on the left for having poured hundreds of millions of dollars into fighting climate change and gun violence, two issues he will likely touch on.Three of the Democrats who also sought the White House this year will speak. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will speak early, followed later in the evening by Andrew Yang, whose outsider presidential campaign was marked by a buzzy online following and a platform to give Americans a universal basic income. Several women who were considered potential running mates for Biden are also slated to appear: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Other speakers include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons and members of the Biden family.The program runs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time. The DNC's official livestream is available online and via its social media channels. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours, while ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The convention is also available to watch on Twitch, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.A celebrity-studded afterparty hosted by Andy Cohen is scheduled to be shown immediately after Biden's speech on the official livestream.