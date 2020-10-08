2020 presidential election

Biden to attend ABC News town hall in Philadelphia after Trump backs out of virtual debate

By Alex Meier
WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will join ABC News for a town hall on Oct. 15, which was scheduled after President Donald Trump backed out of next week's virtual presidential debate Thursday.

The former vice president will answer questions from voters at the primetime event in Philadelphia. ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will moderate.

Additional details, including the time the town hall airs, will be released in the days ahead.

ABC News hosted a similar event in Philadelphia last month for Trump, who took uncommitted voters' questions about COVID-19, racial justice, health care and more.

Less than a week after Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday that the town hall debate scheduled for Oct. 15 would be held virtually. The commission planned for the candidates to debate remotely as the moderator and voters would attend from Miami, as originally planned.

VIDEOS: Highlights from the first presidential debate
EMBED More News Videos

First presidential debate between Trump, Biden: VIDEOS (1 of 13)

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night.



Shortly after the CPD announcement, Trump's campaign said he would not attend and host a rally instead.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That is not what debating is all about," the president told Fox Business Thursday morning. "You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it's ridiculous."

The Biden camp responded later and said the former vice president will "find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly on October 15th."

Both campaigns have pushed for the CPD to move the town hall-style debate to Thursday, Oct. 22. The president's team also wants to push a third and final presidential debate to Thursday, Oct. 29.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiadebatecoronaviruspresidential debatejoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
2020 presidential debate schedule: What to know
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Pence, Harris clash over COVID-19 in VP debate
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in COVID-19 fight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Man killed by police fired at least 4 times at officers
COVID Updates: Tensions rise as virus cases surge
More classrooms shut down in COVID zones, parents up in arms
Reporter attacked as anger flares over red zone restrictions
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
NJ school bus company had drivers on drugs, unsafe buses: AG
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Show More
Who won the debate: Mike Pence or Kamala Harris?
NJ records more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases in a day
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Video: 2 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Grandparents safe after being held for ransom, drugs
More TOP STORIES News