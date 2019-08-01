Joe Biden tells Kamala Harris to 'go easy on me, kid' before Democratic presidential debate

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris just shook hands before facing off tonight on stage for a #DemDebate rematch.— CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2019
“Go easy on me, kid,” Biden told Harris. https://t.co/UjbrSN09XU pic.twitter.com/GVSrzhFxJM
The California senator called Biden by his first name as she smiled in return.
Harris is one of the former vice president's top rivals and sharpest critics. Biden is a 76-year-old white man. Harris is a 54-year-old black woman.
Their generational and racial differences were on display last month in the first debate, when Harris hammered Biden for his opposition to federal court-ordered busing in the 1970s as a way to desegregate public schools like Harris's elementary school in California.
Biden has promised to defend his record more forcefully in this debate.