George Floyd

Biden to host George Floyd's family at White House

EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd's family holds concert to mark 1 year since his death

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will host George Floyd's family at the White House Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of his death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the president would mark the anniversary of Floyd's death, but offered no further details on his plans.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. His death sparked months of nationwide protests focused on systemic racism and a renewed debate over police reform in the U.S. Chauvin was convicted last month on multiple charges stemming from Floyd's death.

READ ALSO: George Floyd's family reacts to federal indictments of former officers
EMBED More News Videos

A day after word that a federal grand jury indicted four officers in connection with George Floyd's death, his family is speaking.



Biden's plans to host Floyd's family come, however, as talks focused on the police reform bill named after Floyd - the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act - have stalled on Capitol Hill. Biden had previously set the anniversary of Floyd's death as the deadline for the bill's passage, and left much of the negotiations up to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but there's been little movement on the legislation in recent weeks.

READ MORE: George Floyd's family joined by leaders to discuss police reform bill named after him

Psaki said Friday that the White House is "in close touch" with the negotiators and "they still feel there's progress being made," but they've acknowledged it's "unlikely" they'll pass a bill by Biden's deadline.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds by federal officers and end qualified immunity for law enforcement against civil lawsuits, as well as create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability. It passed the House in March, but faces a much tougher road in the evenly-divided Senate, where Republicans have expressed opposition to efforts to repeal qualified immunity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcthe white housefamilygeorge floydjoe bidenu.s. & worldpolice brutalitymemorialrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
'Our America: A Year of Activism'
George Floyd's death sparks need for mental health help
Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd's death
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy who fell 25 feet down subway grate: 'I just want to go home'
Child hospitalized after falling from 6th floor window in NJ: Police
NJ to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated ahead of holiday
Video shows suspect who punched woman at NYC bus stop
The Countdown: Can Democrats, Republicans work together?
Is Andrew Yang ready to be the mayor of NYC?
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Show More
Brooklyn church vandalism suspect arrested, charged: Police
Thousands can relate to little boy's reaction to mom's surprise
6-year-old boy dies after being shot during CA road rage incident
NJ hospital delivers all kinds of babies -- including hawks!
10 seconds of terror: Man survives attack from 300-pound bear
More TOP STORIES News