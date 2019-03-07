Politics

Bill seeks to end ban on compensated surrogacy in New York

New York is now one of a handful of states that ban surrogacy agreements.

ALBANY, New York -- There's a new push to repeal a New York state law making it illegal to compensate a woman for carrying a child for another person.

New York is now one of a handful of states that ban surrogacy agreements, meaning prospective parents cannot hire or compensate a surrogate for carrying their child.

Legislation to permit and regulate surrogacy agreements has failed to get a final vote in Albany for years but supporters are optimistic about its chances now that Democrats control both legislative chambers.

Advocates gathered at the state Capitol Wednesday to highlight the effort.

The bills' Senate sponsor, Manhattan Democrat Brad Hoylman, now has two daughters who were born to surrogates. Hoylman said New York's law forced him and his husband to travel out of state to find a surrogate.

