CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD

Blasey Ford shares how her life has changed after Kavanaugh accusations

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Blasey Ford says an outpouring of support made it possible for her to cope with the "immeasurable stress" and the disruption to her safety and privacy. (Win McNamee/Pool Image via AP)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is now sharing details of how her life has changed since she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

RELATED: Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further

In a post on GoFundMe, Blasey Ford says an outpouring of support made it possible for her to cope with the "immeasurable stress" and the disruption to her safety and privacy.

She says she used the donations to hire a security service and on other measures to protect herself and her family against threats.

WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford's full testimony

The online fundraiser collected nearly $648,000.

Last Wednesday, Blasey Ford said she closed the GoFundMe account and says any money not used on security will go to organizations that support trauma survivors.

TAKE ACTION: Help for victims of sexual assault, rape, and abuse

For more stories related to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, visit this page, and for more stories related to Brett Kavanaugh, visit this page.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschristine blasey fordbrett kavanaughsexual assaultsexual misconductfundraisersupreme courtPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
WATCH: Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
More christine blasey ford
POLITICS
Paul Manafort lied and broke plea agreement, Mueller says
Migrants clash with patrol agents at US-Mexico border
Stewart-Cousins to be first female leader of NY state Senate
Wake held for NY State Senator José Peralta in Astoria
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 hurt after driver loses control while parking in Chinatown
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
Caught on video: Mice scurry through NYC Just Salad
Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store
Keep it: Bank of America ATM mistakenly gives $100 bills
Health officials say it's OK to eat some romaine lettuce again
Exclusive: Family says they are living in fear over vicious pit bull
Paul Manafort lied and broke plea agreement, Mueller says
Show More
Police: Man stabs brother in neck during dispute on LI
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
Children find woman's burned body on Staten Island
Woman saves choking baby at restaurant on Thanksgiving Day
More News