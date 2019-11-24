Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches TV ad campaign

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has released more than $37 million in television ads that begin running Sunday across several primary states.
Last week Bloomberg filed official paperwork to enter the presidential race and formed a presidential campaign committee but he hasn't confirmed he's running.
Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he runs for president and he will not take a salary if he wins.
That's according to senior aides who offered new details about the New York billionaire Democrat's plans to navigate his wealth as a formal 2020 announcement appears imminent.
Senior adviser Howard Wolfson said Bloomberg "cannot be bought." He added that Bloomberg "has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start."
The moves, just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, reflect his concern that the current Democratic field is not well-positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
