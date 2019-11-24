Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches TV ad campaign

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has released more than $37 million in television ads that begin running Sunday across several primary states.Last week Bloomberg filed official paperwork to enter the presidential race and formed a presidential campaign committee but he hasn't confirmed he's running.Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he runs for president and he will not take a salary if he wins.That's according to senior aides who offered new details about the New York billionaire Democrat's plans to navigate his wealth as a formal 2020 announcement appears imminent.Senior adviser Howard Wolfson said Bloomberg "cannot be bought." He added that Bloomberg "has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start."The moves, just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, reflect his concern that the current Democratic field is not well-positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.----------