Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg not running for president in 2020

"I believe I would defeat Donald Trump in a general election," he said in a statement posted online. "But I am clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field."
While there would be no higher honor than serving as president, my highest obligation as a citizen is to help the country the best way I can, right now. That's what I'll do, including the launch of a new effort called Beyond Carbon. My full statement: https://t.co/b3cQUF1PhU— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 5, 2019
The 77-year-old businessman and longtime centrist registered as a Democrat in October, sparking speculation about a possible White House campaign. Yet instead of attempting to gain hold of another political office, Bloomberg is launching a new initiative called Beyond Carbon to advocate for clean energy alternatives.
Bloomberg also contemplated running an independent campaign in the last presidential election but announced in a March 2016 editorial that he did not want his candidacy to risk the election of Donald Trump or Sen. Ted Cruz.
