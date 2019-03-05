Politics

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg not running for president in 2020

michael bloomberg

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during the C40 cities awards ceremony, in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015

NEW YORK -- Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former three-term mayor of New York City, announced Tuesday that he will not run for president in 2020.

"I believe I would defeat Donald Trump in a general election," he said in a statement posted online. "But I am clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field."



The 77-year-old businessman and longtime centrist registered as a Democrat in October, sparking speculation about a possible White House campaign. Yet instead of attempting to gain hold of another political office, Bloomberg is launching a new initiative called Beyond Carbon to advocate for clean energy alternatives.

Bloomberg also contemplated running an independent campaign in the last presidential election but announced in a March 2016 editorial that he did not want his candidacy to risk the election of Donald Trump or Sen. Ted Cruz.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergpresidential race2020 presidential election
TOP STORIES
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Woman, 2 teen daughters found unconscious in New York home
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
3 explosive devices discovered around London
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
Show More
Former FDNY fire protection Inspector arrested
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed popular DJ Jinx Paul
Forbes: Kylie Jenner is youngest self-made billionaire
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
NYC Council Speaker calls for city takeover of the MTA
More TOP STORIES News