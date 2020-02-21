Politics

Mike Bloomberg says he will release 3 women from NDAs following fiery debate exchange

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said Friday that he's willing to release at least three women from nondisclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking publicly about sexual harassment or discrimination suits filed against him over the last three decades.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against his company over the years. Bloomberg said his company has identified "3 NDAs that we signed over the past 30-plus years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made."

He wrote: "If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they'll be given a release."

Bloomberg was attacked repeatedly this week in his debut debate for declining to release women from the nondisclosure agreements.

He wrote: "I've done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I've decided that for as long as I'm running the company, we won't offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attempted rape victim of alleged NY library stabber speaks out
2 Manhattan College students report dorm break-in, sex assault
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Brooklyn, NYPD says
New General Mills cereal costs $13 a box
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Family of man rescued from subway tracks says thank you
Show More
Trump bashes Oscars Best Picture 'Parasite,' studio claps back
Charges dropped against 'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
More TOP STORIES News