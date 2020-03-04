2020 presidential election

Mike Bloomberg to reassess after disappointing Super Tuesday results: Associated Press source

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves as he arrives on stage for a campaign rally, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By Kathleen Ronayne
LOS ANGELES -- Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess on Wednesday whether he should stay in the race after disappointing results in Tuesday's primaries.

A person close to the Bloomberg campaign confirmed the deliberations. The person wasn't authorized to discuss the matter by name and requested anonymity.

Bloomberg spent more than half a billion dollars on his presidential campaign. But Tuesday marked the first elections where he was on ballots. Former Vice President Joe Biden won key states like Virginia and North Carolina where Bloomberg had spent millions of dollars and campaigned heavily.

Fourteen states voted in Tuesday's primaries. Polls in California, the biggest delegate haul, have not yet closed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electionmichael bloombergpresidential race2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
What is Super Tuesday? Here's what you need to know
How previously won delegates are divided as candidates leave 2020 race
Joe Biden nabs Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg backing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
AccuWeather: Sunshine and breezy
Man with BB gun on rooftop apparently YouTuber making movie: NYPD
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
MTA bus driver accused of spitting on passenger in NYC speaks out
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
Show More
Congregants self-quarantine, Temple suspends services over coronavirus case
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
NJ Transit taking measures against coronavirus
Archdiocese of Newark issues guidance to priests as coronavirus spreads
More TOP STORIES News