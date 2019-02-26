POLITICS

BridgeGate defendant Bill Baroni resentenced to less prison time

(Left: Bill Baroni - AP Photo/Rich Schultz | Right: Bridget Kelly - AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEWARK, New Jersey --
An appointee of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie learned Tuesday that he will spend less time in prison for his role in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

A judge sentenced Bill Baroni to 18 months, down from two years.

Baroni was an executive of the authority that operates the bridge. He was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 24 months in what prosecutors said was a plot to create traffic jams to retaliate against a mayor who wouldn't endorse Christie.

In November, a federal appeals court threw out civil rights counts against Baroni and co-defendant Bridget Kelly and ordered the resentencing.

Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, received an 18-month sentence.

The former Republican governor wasn't charged, but the scandal derailed his presidential ambitions.

Kelly is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a wavering voice Tuesday, Baroni apologized for his actions and said he allowed his desire to be on Christie's "team" to cloud his judgment.

"I wanted to be on the team, I wanted to please him, but I chose to get sucked into his cult and culture," he said. "So by the time of this idea, to use the lanes of the George Washington Bridge to help his campaign, I no longer had that line of right and wrong to say no or to stop it. So I didn't."

Baroni had sought a new sentence of six months' incarceration plus additional home confinement and community service. The government had asked for a prison term of at least 18 months.

In comments to the judge, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Cortes argued that Baroni's contrition didn't alter the fact that he "harmed many people" and lied repeatedly about what he had done.

The massive gridlock over four days and part of a fifth in September 2013 mushroomed into a scandal dubbed "Bridgegate" that dragged down Christie's presidential aspirations and, Christie later conceded, played a role in then-Republican nominee Donald Trump's decision not to name him as his running mate.

A third defendant, David Wildstein, a former high school classmate of Christie's who reported to Baroni at the Port Authority, admitted orchestrating the plot and testified against Baroni and Kelly. He was sentenced to probation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbridgegatebridget anne kellychris christieNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
A memorial prompts questions about influential black pilot
Controversy as NYC votes in public advocate special election
US journalist's equipment seized during Maduro interview
Trump, Kim Jong Un in Vietnam for 2nd round of nuke talks
More Politics
Top Stories
Man survives 4-story fall down Manhattan elevator shaft
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
NJ officer suspended following deadly police shooting
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Family of man killed by sanitation truck files $15M lawsuit
Show More
Man gets 17 years in NYC acid attack, part of cover-up
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
NYPD: Pair steals more than $75,000 in jewelry from NYC home
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
2 in custody in connection with Bronx motel rape, robbery
More News