Bronx protest held over long-delayed Roberto Clemente Plaza

SOUTH BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Lawmakers are demanding answers about the lengthy delays in the construction of Roberto Clemente Plaza in the South Bronx.

They say the project was supposed to be finished three years ago, but delay after delay has left what they say is a critical community space completely unusable.

Comptroller Scot Stringer and City Council member Rafael Salamanca led a demonstration at the site Tuesday.

They say the never-ending construction has not only prevented the community from using the vital green space, but it has limited pedestrians traffic from visiting local businesses, obstructed a bus stop, blocked traffic and exacerbated congestion.

They call the entire process a broken promise to a community in need that serves as one of the busiest corridors in the Bronx and the city overall.

