Brooklyn Councilman Robert Cornegy named tallest politician in the world

Brooklyn Councilman Robert Cornegy stands 6 feet 10 inches tall.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A city councilman from Brooklyn will be honored Wednesday at City Hall for reaching new heights and being named the tallest politician in the world.

Standing at 6'10", Robert Cornegy towers over the previous record holder who was a mere 6'7.5" tall.

For reference, Mayor Bill de Blasio is also very tall, but is five inches shorter than Cornegy.

Cornegy applied for the Guinness Book of World records after a constituent joked he was the tallest politician ever.

Turns out, that constituent was right!

