Pete Buttigieg calls out Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders as 'most polarizing figures' during Democratic debate

LAS VEGAS -- Pete Buttigieg says Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are "the two most polarizing figures on this stage" and the Democratic Party can't let its presidential primary come down to those two candidates.

Buttigieg said during Wednesday night's debate that the party shouldn't have to choose "between a socialist who thinks capitalism is the root of all evil and the billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power."

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said the choice would be between "one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out." He said the party should instead put forth someone who "is actually a Democrat."

Sanders shot back and said his campaign is trying to give a voice and power to working people "rather than your billionaire campaign contributors."
