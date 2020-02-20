2020 presidential election

Pete Buttigieg slams Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders as 'most polarizing figures' during Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidates participate in the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS -- Pete Buttigieg says Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are "the two most polarizing figures on this stage" and the Democratic Party can't let its presidential primary come down to those two candidates.

Buttigieg said during Wednesday night's debate that the party shouldn't have to choose "between a socialist who thinks capitalism is the root of all evil and the billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power."

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said the choice would be between "one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out." He said the party should instead put forth someone who "is actually a Democrat."

Sanders shot back and said his campaign is trying to give a voice and power to working people "rather than your billionaire campaign contributors."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnevadapete buttigiegmichael bloombergbernie sandersdebateu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bloomberg under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
What to know about Wednesday's Nevada Democratic debate
Ahead of Nevada caucuses, Dem candidates focus on Bloomberg
Up Close: The political race for president of the United States
Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC
8 killed in Germany; 2 hookah lounges reportedly targeted
Mother arrested after newborn's body found in wooded area in NY
Bloomberg under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
NYC daycare shuts down suddenly, leaving parents scrambling
Another arrest made after 2 fatal shootings in NYC delis
Harry, Meghan to begin new life on March 31
Show More
Windows shattered, drivers stunned after rocks thrown at cars in NJ
Precious video shows 2-year-old hugging pizza delivery man
Homicide squad investigating deadly shooting on LI
Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot at Hollywood home
Mother speaks out after daughter killed in NY library stabbing
More TOP STORIES News