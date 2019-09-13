2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Buttigieg slams Trump treating 'troops as props'

HOUSTON -- The only combat veteran on the Democratic presidential debate stage in Houston reminded the audience that many new military inductees were newborns when the U.S. was attacked 18 years ago.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's comments on Thursday came the day after the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The debate was an opportunity for him to bring up his proposal to seek an authorization for the use of military force with a built-in three-year sunset that Congress would be required to renew.

"We have got to put an end to endless war," Buttigieg said.

He later added: "We also have a president right now who seems to treat troops as props, or worse, tools for his own enrichment...As a military officer, the very first thing that goes through your mind the first time you ever make eye contact with somebody that you are responsible for in uniform is, 'Do not let these men and women down.' This president is doing exactly that. I will not."

That remark about Trump using troops as "tools for his own enrichment" is an allusion to the Trump administration's rerouting of U.S. military personnel to overnight stays at his Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegwardebateseptember 11th2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WATCH LIVE | Candidates face off in 3rd Democratic debate on ABC
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Biden: 'I stand with Barack Obama all 8 years'
Democratic Debate: Harris defends criminal justice record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE | Candidates face off in 3rd Democratic debate on ABC
Democratic debate live updates: Candidates reveal their biggest setbacks
WATCH: Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams' final message
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
Case of deadly super bug confirmed in NYC nursing home
Hoboken cancels scooter contract after rider hits mom and baby
NYC pharmacy owner charged in oxycodone distribution ring
Show More
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
AccuWeather: Cooler, drier end to the week
Stony Brook prof accused of stealing $200K in cancer research funds
Large altercation breaks out in Midtown after cab hits teen
Report: School stabber's mom told teacher son had knife
More TOP STORIES News