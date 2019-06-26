Politics

Queens DA candidate Tiffany Caban declares victory in too close to call primary election

By ELANA SCHOR
NEW YORK CITY -- Public defender Tiffany Caban claimed victory in the extremely close Democratic primary for Queens District Attorney.

Appearing before a raucous crowd of supporters on Tuesday night, Caban said, "They said we could not win. But we did it y'all."

Caban, the candidate favored by left-wing Democrats in New York City, held a small lead over Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, a seasoned politician who had the backing of the state's Democratic Party establishment.

But it will be several days before thousands of mailed-in ballots are opened and counted.

Katz told her supporters there are still days before results are known.

The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died last month at age 86.

