Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for California governor

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Former Olympian, reality TV personality and transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner, has officially announced her run for California governor.The 71-year-old longtime Republican made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning."I'm in! California is worth fighting for," she wrote.Jenner joins a field of candidates hoping to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year."This will be a campaign of solutions, providing a roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done to this state," Jenner said.In a press release, Jenner said she plans to make campaign stops across the state, including the Bay Area, Southern California and the Central Valley.If the recall qualifies for the ballot, as expected, voters would be asked two questions: first, whether Newsom should be removed from office. The second would be a list of replacement candidates to choose from, if more than 50% of voters support removing Newsom from office.The effort has been largely fueled by criticism of Newsom's handling of the pandemic. Republicans who have announced their intention to run include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose and businessman John Cox, who lost to Newsom in the 2018 governor's race.