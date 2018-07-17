POLITICS

Campaign raises money to bring President Trump baby balloon to New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside. (KGO)

NEW JERSEY --
The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside.

The large balloon made its debut in London Friday.

Now, a New Jersey resident wants to bring it to Trump's golf club in Bedminster.

RELATED: Trump baby diaper-wearing balloon flies over London

In fact, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to make the dream a reality.

In just three days, the campaign raised more than triple its goal. The order to have the balloon brought over was placed July 16.

It should arrive by the middle of August.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpbabyu.s. & worldBedminster
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News