U.S. Census citizenship question rally set for Foley Square

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- Thursday marks the final day of the Supreme Court's current term, and rulings could come on several cases, including whether to allow a citizenship question on the U.S. census.A decision from the court could have a major impact on large states like New York.A rally focused on that issue is expected Thursday morning in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan.Critics fear a census question asking whether a person is a citizen could discourage immigrants from responding to the survey.The Trump Administration says this is about preventing voter fraud.But the government's own experts concede that asking the question would lead to an inaccurate count of the actual number of people living in some big cities, whether they are citizens or not.Here's why that really matters: a lower population count in New York means the state would get fewer federal tax dollars, fewer seats in Congress and fewer Electoral College votes.New York Attorney General Letitia James will be among those in attendance for the Foley Square rally.Demonstrators say they will be ready to respond to whatever the Supreme Court may decide.----------