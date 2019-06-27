Politics

U.S. Census citizenship question rally set for Foley Square

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- Thursday marks the final day of the Supreme Court's current term, and rulings could come on several cases, including whether to allow a citizenship question on the U.S. census.

A decision from the court could have a major impact on large states like New York.

A rally focused on that issue is expected Thursday morning in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan.

Critics fear a census question asking whether a person is a citizen could discourage immigrants from responding to the survey.

The Trump Administration says this is about preventing voter fraud.

But the government's own experts concede that asking the question would lead to an inaccurate count of the actual number of people living in some big cities, whether they are citizens or not.

Here's why that really matters: a lower population count in New York means the state would get fewer federal tax dollars, fewer seats in Congress and fewer Electoral College votes.

New York Attorney General Letitia James will be among those in attendance for the Foley Square rally.

Demonstrators say they will be ready to respond to whatever the Supreme Court may decide.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citylower manhattan
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newark-bound flight cleared after security threat
12-year-old boy drowns in lake at high-end country club
5 firefighters hurt battling fire at Bronx recycling facility
AccuWeather: Summer heat sticks around
Search for suspect after man attacked with needle in NYC deli
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Most expensive home in US has price cut by $50M
Show More
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the 1st Democratic debate
NYPD: Man attacks elderly woman, steals her necklace in Brooklyn
Girl hit by foul ball at Astros game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Heartwarming: Brother, sister tearfully hug at pre-K graduation
Democrats clash in 2020's opening debate, aiming at Trump
More TOP STORIES News