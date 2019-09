North Carolina high school cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina high school cheerleading team is on probation after taking a picture in front of a Trump 2020 re-election banner.The North Stanly High School cheerleaders posed in front of a "Trump 2020: Make America Great Again" banner in August before a football game. The photo circulated on Facebook, catching the attention of administrators. According to WLOS , the cheerleaders will be on probation for the rest of the season because district policy bans political ads at school events.Stanly County Schools released the following statement the day after the football game: