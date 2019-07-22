Politics

Chelsea Clinton announces birth of her 3rd child, named Jasper

NEW YORK -- Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.

The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky "are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.

Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are "overjoyed and grateful to meet" their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband "are so thrilled."

The 39-year-old Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Mezvinsky have been married since 2010 and live in New York.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbirthchelsea clinton
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after beloved NJ principal's death
Con Ed working to restore power in Brooklyn, Queens
Cops: 2 men take car for joyride, hit pedestrian and several vehicles
New York becomes 1st state to ban declawing of cats
Man attempts to shoot woman in seemingly random Queens attack
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms break the heat wave
WATCH: President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'
Show More
Caught on camera: Naked man walks into store to buy coffee
Connecticut swimmer's body found in NY lake
Arena League Football team robbed during NY Streets game
Crane comes crashing down onto 2 homes in NJ
LI mom pleads for son's killer to be brought to justice
More TOP STORIES News