In the midst of this hardship, some departments are offering advice on how to cope. One since-removed tip sheet, posted on a website meant to support employees of the U.S. Coast Guard, struck a sour note with its suggestions of ways of "finding supplemental income."
The suggested methods included "have a garage sale," "offer to watch children, walk pets or house-sit" and "become a mystery shopper."
WATCH: Families affected by the shutdown talk about life without a paycheck
After the document was criticized as tone-deaf, the Coast Guard took it down. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told the Washington Post that the suggestions do not "reflect the Coast Guard's current efforts to support our workforce during this lapse in appropriations," and "As such, this guidance has been removed."
The Coast Guard has not issued any statements on social media, but those accounts have a notice that they are not being managed during the shutdown.
ABC News contributed to this report.
This account will not be actively managed during the lapse in— U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) December 22, 2018
federal funding. We will not be able to respond or update until after funding is enacted.
MORE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COVERAGE
Jimmy Kimmel hires unpaid federal employees on his show during shutdown
Litter patrol: How one family keeps their park clean
What happens during a government shutdown
5 things to know about a government shutdown
A look back at recent government shutdowns