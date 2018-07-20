POLITICS

Michael Cohen recorded Donald Trump talk about paying ex-Playboy model, sources tell ABC News

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports on the recordings found during the raid on Cohen's home office and hotel carried out earlier this year. (AP Photo Andrew Harnik / Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen recorded the then-candidate discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who says she had an affair with Trump, sources confirmed to ABC News.

The recordings were found during the raid on Cohen's home office and hotel carried out earlier this year in New York, the sources said.

The New York Times first reported the news of the recordings.

The Playboy model in question is reportedly Karen McDougal, who has previously claimed that she had an affair with Trump. The White House has denied her claims.

McDougal said her affair with Trump began in 2006 and lasted nearly a year.

McDougal filed a lawsuit in state court in California against American Media Incorporated, which owns the National Enquirer and other publications.

According to the lawsuit, instead of her story going public, it was buried because her own attorney sold her out.

In court filings, McDougal alleged that AMI colluded with Cohen to purchase her story with the purpose of burying it in advance of the election. AMI has denied the allegations.

ABC News contributed to this report.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpplayboypolitics
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ex-Playboy model wants to talk about alleged Trump relationship
Michael Cohen resigns from RNC committee post, sources say
Michael Cohen hires new lawyer in ongoing New York criminal probe
Special counsel remains interested in Cohen, grand jury witness says
As longtime keeper of Trump's secrets, Cohen could make 'dangerous' witness: Experts
POLITICS
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Trump takes aim at Cohen over secret recording about ex-Playboy model
NYC school zone speeding cameras set to expire
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More Politics
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Show More
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
More News